Sutton Ranch Rodeo Winners

The Sutton Ranch Rodeo was in the Civic Center Monday, Jan. 29.

1 Sandhill Ranchers – Tyler Minor, Sage Haythorn, Will Shaffer, Ridge Evans

2 Broken H Ranch/Hebb Cattle – Josh Lilley, Cliff Hall, Ty Owen, Kolby Nicholas

3 Bootheel 7 Livestock – Andrew Wasserburger, Eric Wasserburger, Whit Peterson, Brett Hageman

4 Jolly Ranch – Jesse Jolly, Dustin Bowling, Luke Kelley, Jase Staudt

Preliminary Round Winners

Steer Loading – Painter Ranch: Joe Painter, Casey Holmes, Taylor Williams, Rollie Wilson

Team Mugging – Painter Ranch: Joe Painter, Casey Holmes, Taylor Williams, Rollie Wilson

Range Branding – Jolly Ranch: Jesse Jolly, Dustin Bowling, Luke Kelley, Jase Staudt

Top Hand – Jase Staudt – Jolly Ranch

Top Horse – Tyler Minor – Sandhill Ranchers

Calcutta Winner – Kirk Otte $8,393.75

–Sutton Rodeo