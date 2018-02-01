Sutton Ranch Rodeo Winners
February 1, 2018
The Sutton Ranch Rodeo was in the Civic Center Monday, Jan. 29.
1 Sandhill Ranchers – Tyler Minor, Sage Haythorn, Will Shaffer, Ridge Evans
2 Broken H Ranch/Hebb Cattle – Josh Lilley, Cliff Hall, Ty Owen, Kolby Nicholas
3 Bootheel 7 Livestock – Andrew Wasserburger, Eric Wasserburger, Whit Peterson, Brett Hageman
4 Jolly Ranch – Jesse Jolly, Dustin Bowling, Luke Kelley, Jase Staudt
Preliminary Round Winners
Steer Loading – Painter Ranch: Joe Painter, Casey Holmes, Taylor Williams, Rollie Wilson
Team Mugging – Painter Ranch: Joe Painter, Casey Holmes, Taylor Williams, Rollie Wilson
Range Branding – Jolly Ranch: Jesse Jolly, Dustin Bowling, Luke Kelley, Jase Staudt
Top Hand – Jase Staudt – Jolly Ranch
Top Horse – Tyler Minor – Sandhill Ranchers
Calcutta Winner – Kirk Otte $8,393.75
–Sutton Rodeo
