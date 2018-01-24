UW Extension presents backcountry horse care workshop

A veterinarian will present backcountry horse care at a workshop Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Park County.

The session is 5-9 p.m. at Trapper Arena off Highway 14A between Cody and Powell, said Jeremiah Vardiman, University of Wyoming Extension educator. The workshop is tailored to outfitters, dude ranches, backcountry horse enthusiasts, hunters or anyone who spends time on horseback in remote places.

Dr. Karl Hoopes, DVM, of Utah State University will present on common problems in the mountains, discussing topics ranging from saddle sores to colic, said Vardiman.

There will be a live demonstration of equine dental care and a presentation on dental care and nutrition for working and idle horses. Vardiman will end the workshop discussing proper hoof care.

Reservations are requested by Thursday, Feb. 1, by calling Vardiman at 307-754-8836.

–UW Extension