Horsing Around: Last Chance Stampede features talented horses, trainers

Helena, Mont. – July 1, 2024 – A trick horse, a bucking horse and a mustang walk into a bar.

It sounds like the start to a joke, but it’s no joke: all three will be in Helena at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair the end of this month.

Mike Gurnett, Stampede rodeo chairman, informally calls the Stampede this year “the year of the horse,” he said. “If we were going to put a theme on it, it’s a tribute to the finest horses, the finest entertainment stock, and the finest trainers in the business.”

Seems odd, because horses are always part of rodeo. But this year, some of the best horses in the nation will be at the Stampede.

Snoopy is the trick horse. Owned by rodeo clown John Harrison, Harrison has trained the eight-year-old to do a rodeo clown act, where Snoopy chases Harrison, works at liberty (with voice and body movement cues only), plays dead and walks on his back legs.

Harrison, who lives in Oklahoma, trained him with the help of a veteran horse trainer, Mary Rivers, in Ocala, Florida. Five times a day, every day for three weeks, he and Rivers worked with Snoopy.

“She told me what to do, and I did it,” he said. “She told me it would take three years to get Snoopy to walk on his back legs, and she was right.”

The Mustang Man Bobby Kerr will bring his herd of mustangs to Helena.

The Hico, Texas performer made his first trip to the Stampede two years ago.

He’ll bring his mustangs Poncho, Newt, Trigger, JT, and the pony, Doobie.

His mustangs have come straight from the wild, some through the Mustang Heritage Foundation. Kerr has competed in numerous wild mustang shows and just won the Celebrity Freestyle Challenge at the Mustang Heritage Spectacular in Tennessee.

Training mustangs isn’t like training horses, he said.

“Each one is an individual. Each one has his talents, and you have to find those talents, because you haven’t got a set of (registration) papers to see if their pedigree is cutting or barrel racing.”

His mustangs become very attached to him. “They’re used to having a running buddy in the wild, and when you gather them up, you take that away from them, and you try to become their running buddy.”

He works to earn their trust. “I think that’s the number one thing. You have to get their trust, and go on with it from there.”

The third part of this year’s theme is the bareback horse Virgil.

The last two years, the Stampede bareback riding has been won aboard the sixteen-year-old gray gelding; in 2022, with Rocker Steiner (92 points) and last year, by Cole Franks (91.5 points).

Virgil, nicknamed the Big Gray, has won the PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year award twice (2017-2018) and the Canadian Rodeo Horse of the Year the same two years, and has been selected for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (pro rodeo’s world championship) eleven times and the Canadian Finals Rodeo ten times.

Virgil has mellowed since his owner, Vern McDonald of C5 Rodeo in Lac La Biche, Alberta, bought him years ago.

“I have a picture of Virgil jumping out of the arena,” McDonald said, “clearing the seven-foot fence, leaping over it with a bronc saddle on. He acted like he’d never seen a person.”

Gurnett is pleased with the equine talent that will be in Helena for the Stampede.

“If you want to see iconic equine performances, the best of the country’s going to be here, in Helena.”

This year’s Stampede is July 25-27 with showtimes at 7 pm nightly.

All tickets for the Thurs., July 25 show are general admission. They are $21 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under) in advance; the day of the show, they are $23 and $5.

All tickets for Fri., July 26 and Sat., July 27 are reserved seating and are $24 in advance and $26 the days of the show.

They can be purchased at the Lewis and Clark Co. Fairgrounds box office and online at LCCFairgrounds.com.

For more information, visit the website or call 406.457.8516.

