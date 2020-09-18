Hot topic: Cap on brand inspector work week generates concerns

ALLIANCE, Neb. – Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon, and Steve Erdman of Bayard, flanked by a host of Panhandle ranchers and brand inspectors, confronted the Nebraska Brand Committee leaders at the committee’s Monday, Sept. 14, meeting, over a decision the committee made earlier this month to cap brand inspector’s schedules at 40 hours per week.

Normally during a fall run, the sheer volume of cattle moving means inspectors in some parts of the state accumulate comp time as they work longer hours to ensure the inspections are completed. This was especially true last year, as many inspector positions were vacant. Inspectors then use that comp time during summer months, as they sometimes struggle to make hours because fewer cattle are moving and fewer inspections are needed.

Concerns rippled back to farmers, ranchers, truckers, and salebarns, as rumors circulated that this fall’s cap could potentially impact the number of available brand inspectors and cause a halt to commerce.

Why the cap?

In a Sept. 1 email from Nebraska Brand Committee Executive John Widdowson to brand inspectors, Widdowson told inspectors that their work week would be capped at 40 hours, with absolutely no comp time being authorized. The move, Widdowson said, was so that the brand committee could meet its budget obligations for a pot of money that’s earmarked for over-time pay.

That comp time budget issue was highlighted during a hearing last fall in Lincoln, and was part of what led Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who is chairman of the legislature’s appropriations committee, to introduce LB 1165 last spring, which would have dissolved the brand committee, ended inspections, and transferred brand recording to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Stinner has argued that the Brand Committee’s budget is unsustainable.

Widdowson said that with the aid of software, employee hours are being monitored daily, and that district supervisors are watching their inspectors closely to ensure they’re under. Since the directive was issued, Widdowson said that there has not been a backlog of inspections, and inspectors who do hit their 40 hours are relieved by inspectors from other areas who are under the hours cap. Widdowson said that Brand Committee projections showed that its comp time expenditure would be $240,000 over the appropriation if the committee didn’t step in. As of Aug. 1, the committee was fully staffed with 83 full time employees, 77 of whom are qualified to perform inspections. In the last fiscal year, the committee performed inspections on 3.6 million cattle.

A chink in the armor

While other state agencies receive tax dollar appropriations from the legislature itself, the Brand Committee is a cash fund agency, meaning it’s funded through the services it provides, (inspection fees, registered feedlot or RFL fees, and brand recording and renewal). However, the brand committee still has to go before the legislature and ask for permission to use its checkbook.

If the brand committee goes over its budget before the end of the biennium, it has to go before Legislature’s appropriations committee with a deficit request to spend more, and thus drawing the ire of the appropriations chairman.

“We’ve seen how Sen. Stinner has literally got a set of cross hairs on you guys, and he wouldn’t have written (LB 1165) if he didn’t want to see you guys not exist,” Brewer told the committee. “We want to make sure is that we’re that barrier to keep him from finding some chink in your armor, to say ‘they’re not doing what they’re supposed to be.’”

Widdowson tried to assuage those fears.

“Colonel, it will not happen,” Widdowson told Brewer, a retired Army Officer who represents a large district in the Sandhills in the brand inspection area. “We will not impede commerce.”

Erdman expressed concerns that the committee leadership has not communicated enough details to the public, with simple issues, such as the start time of Monday’s meeting being conflicting on the committee’s website, and the agenda not being easily accessible.

“If you want communication to go both ways with those people who have livestock, you need to make it available so they can find it, because they couldn’t come this morning.” Erdman said. “You can’t leave them out there hanging dry, you have to help them.”

Widdowson said he appreciated Erdman’s concerns, and that they’d work to make those materials available.

“At this point, no producer has been harmed.” Widdowson told Erdman. “We’ll continue to do these inspections. I understand there are a lot of people concerned, but they are concerned about something that hasn’t even happened. It’s not like there are inspections sitting there in the queue that haven’t been done. It’s not like we’ve impeded commerce, and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Board Chairman Adam Sawyer, a banker and Angus producer from Bassett, echoed Widdowson’s assurance to legislators that there would not be a bottleneck in inspections.

“All four of us on the board are producers,” Sawyer said. “We’re the last people that want commerce to be disrupted, and that’s one thing that we said when (Widdowson) first started talking about this. Whatever we do, there will not be anybody that needs an inspection that won’t get one.”

However, budget restrictions are not the sole reason for the cap.

Personnel Issues

There were several heated exchanges at several points during the public comment portion of the meeting, as the committee’s executive director dodged from direct answers and deflected questions to his subordinate district managers.

Shea Conner, a brand inspector based in Ogallala, voiced concerns about the potential impact of the hours cap.

“You say we’re not going to have our salaries cut, and I appreciate that,” Conner told Widdowson. “However, come next summer, if we don’t have that comp time built up, and we only work 20 hours, what are we supposed to do, because that is what that comp time is for?”

Widdowson said he chose not answer Conner’s question, but instead asked another question.

“Hypothetically, if we get through the fall without anyone incurring comp time, and we still get the work done, what does that say?,” he asked. “It says we’ve got too many staff.”

“And what will you do next summer, hypothetically?,” Conner asked.

“That’s when we will adjust our staff to meet the quota,” he said.

Conner said that even amid the COVID shutdown, some inspectors in her area were still fighting for hours over the summer. But heading into the fall season, they’re worried that they’ll be swamped and left to handle a wreck because the inspector to their left or right has hit their cap.

“We’re at a loss,” she said. “We have our hands tied. We can’t do anything about it.”

Rather than address Conner’s concerns, Widdowson pushed the matter onto West District Supervisor Cody Waite, which created visible discomfort among some in the audience.

“We’re just gonna have to do the best we can,” Waite said. “If it gets to the point we can’t cover Ogallala with 40 hours, and I can’t find people to help you with the sale, it will be a discussion with (Widdowson) and (Chief Investigator Dave Horton), and everybody else involved, and we’ll go from there.

“At this point guys, we don’t know. We don’t know if we have enough help up in Gordon or Rushville or Crawford. We don’t know,” Waite continued. “We don’t know if we have enough help at Ogallala, so we’re going to have to address this situation week by week by week until we come up with a solution.”

As that exchange played out, Widdowson sat silent. The tension in the room built as the comment period continued. Rancher Melissa Evans asked if there was suspicion among the brand committee brass that inspectors were padding their hours.

“Is this your kind way of saying ‘hey, clean up your act.’?,” Evans asked. “Because if it is, just tell them that. If it’s not, then work with them.”

Widdowson, again deflected and waited for a district supervisor to answer. After a pause, one spoke.

“I’d say, yes,” Kortnie Shafer said. “There is a suspicion, and how do you rein it in when you don’t really know? Until we get some real numbers, and get our system going, we really don’t know.”

“Now that we’ve got eyes on different things, we can ask why they looked at three head and it took them three hours,” Shafer said. “Things like that have been brought to our attention, and we’re not accusing them of anything, we just want to know why.”

Communication Breakdown

Gordon Rancher Dennis Child questioned why the committee was “trying to squeeze good inspectors,” to ferret out where alleged abuse may be occurring.

“There are a lot of hours out there, and we have to find where the efficiency is at,” Chris Gentry, committee board member from Hyannis, said. “If we don’t force that efficiency, you’re not going to find it.”

Child wasn’t satisfied with that answer.

“If they’ve done a good job, but the money isn’t there, that’s a failure of the management, not the brand inspectors,” Child said. “To squeeze all these good people so you can get the numbers, that doesn’t look like good management.”

Gentry said that he didn’t prefer the hours cap, but that those answers have to be found, because when the appropriations committee asks why the brand committee needs to spend another $200,000 in order to operate, they have to give those answers.

“The committee has spent a lot of money on technology, and we try to track people and where the hours are coming from,” Gentry said. “We are trying to utilize that technology so that we can reduce comp time, which is what’s causing our expenses to go over.”

“If we’ve got Jim over here whose got 20 hours, and Bob over here with 60, obviously we need to straighten that out so that we can get a balance there.”

“If it comes to a point where next Thursday we have to pay these guys overtime in order to get inspections done, that’s exactly what will happen,” Gentry said. “We’re not going to say that an inspection won’t happen just because we don’t want to pay overtime.”

“I hope that word gets out there because that’s not the intent at all.”