Hould Angus 4th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 04/04/2020
Location: At the Ranch near Havre, Montana
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe
Averages
44 Bulls Average $4,710
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
Lot 16 at $7250, JBOB MISSING LINK 905, DOB 3/5/19, OCC MISSING LINK 830M x CAR MISS MARIE 079, Sold to Connelly Angus, Valier, Montana
Lot 3 at $7000, JBOB JOCKEY 904, DOB 3/5/19, OCC JOCKEY 655J x HOULD JUANAD 0228, Sold to Jason Rinas, Shellbrock, SK
Lot 10 at $7000, JBOB JOCKEY 933, DOB 3/12/19, OCC JOCKEY 655J x HOULD JUANADA 2150, Sold to Duane White, Circle, Montana
Lot 5 at $6500, JBOB MISSING LINK 935, DOB 3/12/19, OCC MISSING LINK 830M x CAR MISS MARIE 048, Sold to Connelly Angus, Valier, Montana
April 4, 2020 marked the 4th Annual Hould Angus Production Sale at the Ranch near Havre, Montana, this also marked the first year the sale was held as a live auction. J Bob Hould, along with his family, who he credits with most of the success of the operation, has created a strong following of customers seeking to improve on their bottom line by running functional cattle bred for longevity. The sale was a great success and congratulations to everyone involved!
