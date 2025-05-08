Hould Angus Catle with Maternal Performance, Genetics with Maternal Integrity, 9th Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake Newton

Date of Sale: April 5, 2025

Location: Havre, Montana

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:



36 yearling Angus bulls: $8,250

30 Two-Year-Old bulls: $8,075

20 Registered Yearling Angus Heifers: $4,075



Highlights:



Lot 3: $14,500 to FBA Ranch, Havre, MT; JBob Remarkable 401; 2/20/24; OCC Remarkabull 937R x OCC Tremendous 619T.



Lot 66: $13,000 to Boschee Ranch, Malta, MT; JBob Fusion 390; 4/18/24; CFC Fusion 8MT1 x Wandering CRK Dynasty JRM 2F.



Lot 2: $11,000 to Lee Ranch, Judith Gap, MT; JBob Legacy 453; 3/24/24; OCC Legacy 839L x Emulation N Bar 5522.



Lot 19: $11,000 to Warren Ranch, Kimble, SD; JBob Fusion 475; 4/10/24; CFC Fusion 8MT1 x OCC Big Time 746Z.



Lot 22: $10,500 to Noah & Carrie Moliter, Havre, MT; JBob Legacy 424; 3/18/24; OCC Legacy 839L x Emlation N Bar 5522.



Lot 10: $10,500 to Tait Obritsch, Fairfield, ND; JBob Emblem 444; 3/22/24; OCC Emblem 909E x OCC Tremendous 619T.

Hould Angus brought a great set of bulls to this years sale. Long, thick and deep. There was plenty for people to choose their favorites. With the bull power and the customers, it made for a great day. Congratulations on your guys sale!



