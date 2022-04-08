Hould Angus ‘Cattle With Maternal Performance Genetics With Maternal Integrity’ Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 04/02/2022
Location: Hould Angus Ranch-Havre, Montana
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe
44 Bulls Averaged $4,688
9 Bred Cows & Pairs Averaged $2,288
Sale Highlights:
Lot 18 at $8,000, JBOB SOLITUDE 154, 4/6/21, JBOB SOLITUDE 810 x BASIN RAINMAKER F156, Sold to CCK Angus-Florence, South Dakota
Lot 19 at $8,000, JBOB SOLITUDE 152, 4/5/21, JBOB SOLITUDE 810 x OCC ANCHOR 771A, Sold to MC Cattle-Erickson, Nebraska
Lot 31 at $8,000, JBOB GENETIC RUSTLER 156, 4/6/21, JBOB GENETIC RUSTLER 440 x OCC JET STREAM 825J, Sold to Scott Svoboda-Sargent, Nebraska
Lot 11 at $7500, JBOB SOLITUDE 160, 4/7/21, JBOB SOLITUDE 810 x CSU RITO 4114, Sold to Browning Angus-Fallon, Montana
Lot 17 at $7000, JBOB SOLITUDE 162, 4/6/21, JBOB SOLITUDE 810 x JBOB WANDERING CRK 304, Sold to Tait Obrtsch-Fairfield, North Dakota
Beautiful spring weather was on hand Saturday April 2, 2022 for the Sixth Annual Hould Angus ‘Cattle With Maternal Performance Genetics With Maternal Integrity’ Bull Sale, held at the ranch outside of Havre, Montana. J Bob Hould presented the buyers a strong offering of OCC and Emulation Genetics in a uniform and even set of bulls, along with a variety of bred females and pairs. Congratulations on a great sale!
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User