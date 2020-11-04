House Ag Committee Chairman loses election

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., has lost his 7th District seat to former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, a Republican, the Associated Press declared early today.

Peterson’s loss is a major blow to the agricultural establishment, which raised $1.3 million in his race. Fischbach has said she will seek a seat on the House Agriculture Committee, but she will a low-ranking member of the minority.

With 85% of precincts in the 7th District reporting, Fischbach, the Republican candidate, had won 53.6% of the vote while Peterson had 40%.

Peterson’s defeat means there will be a new chairman of the committee. The Democrats have maintained their majority in the House. The Democrats with the most seniority after Peterson are Reps. David Scott of Georgia, Jim Costa of California and Marcia Fudge of Ohio.

–The Hagstrom Report