House Ag Committee Hearing

The House Agricultural Committee will host a hearing Thursday, Oct. 7. The event is called “A Hearing to Review the State of the Livestock Industry” and will take place at noon Eastern Time (10 a.m. Mountain Time). The discussion will be livestreamed and can be viewed here.

Witnesses scheduled are as follows: Panel 1: The Honorable Chuck Grassley ( R ), United States Senator, Iowa Panel 2: The Honorable Tom Vilsack, Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture Panel 3: Mr. Todd Wilkinson, Vice President, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, DeSmet SD Mr. Francois Leger, Owner, FPL Food, on behalf of the North American Meat Institute, Augusta GA Mr. Scott Blubaugh, President, Oklahoma Farmers Union, on behalf of the National Farmers Union, Tonkawa OK Mr. Scott Hays, Vice President, National Pork Producers Council, Monroe City MO Mr. Brad Boner, Vice President, American Sheep Industry Association, Glenrock WY

Brad Boner told Tri-State Livestock News that he plans to address several issues including Mandatory Price Reporting which is scheduled to be updated within the next 60 days.





He also intends to express to the Congressional delegates appreciation for federal payments to help sheep producers in the face of Covid market interruptions.

Boner will also bring up the affect of the tariff wars on demand for American lamb and wool. “China was a major market for U.S. wool. Sixty percent of our clip went into China before the tariff wars and before Covid,” he said.

South Dakota’s Dusty Johnson, Nebraskan Don Bacon and Minnesotans Jim Hagedorn and Michelle Fischbach serve on the House Agricultural Committee.