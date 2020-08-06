House Ag members urge USDA to aid sheep, lamb producers

House Agriculture Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee Chairman Jim Costa, D-Calif., and ranking member David Rouzer, R-N.C., House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., ranking member Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and 17 other members urged Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today to assist U.S. lamb and sheep producers impacted by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the apparent closure of the nation’s second-largest processor representing an estimated 20% of the nation’s processing capacity.

“We ask that you use all available authorities and funding at your discretion, including as provided under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act as well as the work of the Marketing and Regulatory Programs and Rural Development mission areas, to help these farmers and ranchers find alternate processing and marketing options immediately,” the lawmakers wrote.

–The Hagstrom Report