The House Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing titled The Danger China Poses to American Agriculture at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20.The hearing will be held in Room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building and will be livestreamed.

The hearing will be livestreamed at: https://agriculture.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=7738

–The Hagstrom Report