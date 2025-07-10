YOUR AD HERE »

House Ag schedules hearings

House Agriculture subcommittees will hold two hearings on Wednesday.The House Agriculture Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Subcommittee will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday titled Safeguarding U.S. Agriculture: The Role of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN).

The hearing, which was originally scheduled this week, was canceled because the House leadership gave members time off.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled Financing Farm Operations: The Importance of Credit and Risk Management.

Each hearing will take place in Room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building and will be livestreamed.

