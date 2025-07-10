House Ag schedules hearings

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

House Agriculture subcommittees will hold two hearings on Wednesday.The House Agriculture Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Subcommittee will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday titled Safeguarding U.S. Agriculture: The Role of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN).

The hearing, which was originally scheduled this week, was canceled because the House leadership gave members time off.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled Financing Farm Operations: The Importance of Credit and Risk Management.

Each hearing will take place in Room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building and will be livestreamed.

–Hagstrom Report