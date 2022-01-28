House Ag subcommittees to hold conservation, sustainability hearings next week
The House Agriculture Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee will hold a virtual hearing on Wednesday (Feb. 2) to review farm bill conservation programs.
The House Agriculture Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee will hold a hearing Thursday titled “Sustainability in the Livestock Sector: Environmental Gain and Economic Viability”
The hearings will begin at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed.
–The Hagstrom Report
News
