House Ag to hold hearing on beef supply chain
The House Agriculture Committee Subcommittee on Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture will hold a hearing next Wednesday, July 28, on the “State of the Beef Supply Chain: Shocks, Recovery, and Rebuilding.”
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m., and will be held both in person and livestreamed.
–The Hagstrom Report
