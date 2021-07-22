 House Ag to hold hearing on beef supply chain | TSLN.com
House Ag to hold hearing on beef supply chain

The House Agriculture Committee Subcommittee on Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture will hold a hearing next Wednesday, July 28, on the “State of the Beef Supply Chain: Shocks, Recovery, and Rebuilding.”

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m., and will be held both in person and livestreamed.

–The Hagstrom Report

