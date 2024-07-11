House Approps passes ag bill that kills SNAP pilot

By JERRY HAGSTROM

The House Appropriations Committee passed the fiscal year 2025 Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Farm Credit Administration appropriations bill late Wednesday evening.

The vote was 29 to 26, along party lines.

The bill provides a total discretionary allocation of $25.873 billion, which is $355 million (1.35%) below the fiscal year 2024 enacted level and $2.688 billion (9.4%) below President Biden’s budget request.

Republicans said the cut was necessary amid high levels of federal spending, while Democrats said the size of the bill is too low to cover the needs of Americans.

The committee approved an amendment offered by Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, to strike a provision included by Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., that would have created a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) pilot project to allow the purchase of only “nutrient dense” foods.The amendment passed by voice vote after spirited debate between Harris, a physician, Bishop and others. Harris, who offered a similar amendment last year, said the United States needs to take action to fight obesity because the country spends more than any other developed countries to deal with obesity-related health problems. Bishop, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., ranking member on the full committee, and other Democrats opposed Harris’ pilot project on the grounds that SNAP participants should have the same freedom as middle-class Americans to choose their foods.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.

Harris argued that big companies, particularly beverage companies, had lobbied hard against his proposal. DeLauro said that big corporations are charging high prices for food and said a jar of mayonnaise now costs $9. That led Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., to point out that Walmart is charging much less than that for mayonnaise. DeLauro responded that she did not intend to criticize Walmart or Target, which have lowered their prices for food.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Ark., declared that the “ayes have it” on the Bishop SNAP amendment, and no roll call vote was held. Last year, Harris’ SNAP proposal was considered a reason the House had difficulties passing an Agriculture appropriations bill.

The committee also:

▪ Added a provision for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to address peanut allergies.

▪ Added a provision to help the Agricultural Marketing Service address the importation of Brazilian molasses through Canada that appears to be entering the country to avoid the tariff that would be placed on sugar cane imports.

▪ Engaged in a debate on an amendment proposed by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., to increase funding for Title II of the Food for Peace international food aid program, which Lee said the bill cuts by 40%. The debate involved the Agriculture Department’s use of the Commodity Credit Corporation to increase food aid spending, which Harris criticized. Lee and other Democrats said the use of the CCC should not mean a cut to the underlying funding. Lee withdrew the amendment.

▪ Rejected an amendment Lee offered to strike provisions that would forbid agencies under the committee’s jurisdiction to engage in equity programs.

▪ Rejected an amendment offered by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., to strike a provision restricting the FDA’s ability to write rules regarding menthol cigarettes.

▪ Engaged in a debate about replacing benefits for SNAP participants whose electronic benefit transfer cards have been skimmed. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md., noted that a law providing replacement of benefits will expire, but Harris said he did not want to renew the measure because states, which manage the SNAP program, need to be pressured to put chips in the EBT cards so that they cannot be skimmed. Ruppersberger withdrew the amendment.



The consideration of the Agriculture bill was the third in a session that began at 9 a.m. and did not end until 10:30 p.m. The Ag section of the session begins at 9:51 on the video.

