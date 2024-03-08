House approves appropriations package; bill includes $15 million for electronic cattle tagging system

The House today approved a consolidated fiscal year 2024 appropriations bill that includes the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration. The Consolidated Appropriations Act 2024 (H.R. 1061) was considered on the suspension calendar, which required a two-thirds vote for adoption. The vote was 339-85.

The Senate passed the bill on Friday in a 75-22 vote.

The lawmakers did not attempt to amend the bill, but the Center for Science in the Public Interest had urged them to remove measures that limit the Food and Drug Administration’s ability to advance long-term sodium reduction targets and the Agriculture Department’s ability to reduce sodium in its anticipated April update to the school meal nutrition standards.

CSPI said the rider (formerly, the “Cheese Carveout”) blocks any change to sodium standards through school year 2026-27, and after that caps reductions at pre-2016 levels. The White House Office of Management and Budget issued a statement that the Biden administration “strongly urges swift passage” of the bill that includes funding for the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration through September 30. The OMB statement of administration policy noted, “The bill fully funds the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, protecting essential benefits for millions of women and children across the nation. The bill also maintains rental assistance for millions of families, and expands assistance to an additional 3,000 households. The bill also sustains critical infrastructure programs, maintains pay raises for federal wildland firefighters, and fully funds veterans’ medical care. In addition, the bill also increases funding for rural housing assistance, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Violence Against Women Act, and science investments at the Department of Energy.”

Congressman Thomas Massie posted on Facebook March 6, 2024, “Hidden in this week’s Omnibus: Lobbyists got $15 million dollars to implement ELECTRONIC TAGGING of all cattle in the US. No law authorizes this! It will be used by the GREEN agenda to limit beef production, and by the corporate meat oligopoly to DOMINATE small ranchers. Massie, who sponsored the PRIME Act (which would allow meat from custom exempt slaughter plants to be marketed in some instances) shared the language, apparently directly from the omnibus bill: “The agreement directs the Department to continue to provide the tags and related infrastructure needed to comply with the Federal Animal Disease Traceability rule (9 CFR 86), including no less than $15,000,000 for electronic identification (EID) tags and related infrastructure needed for stakeholders to comply with the proposed rule. “Use of Electronic identification Eartags as Official Identification in Cattle and Bison.” (88 FR 3320), should that rule be finalized.

In a member e-mail, R-CALF USA said it had met with the Office of Management and Budget last week urging them to scrap the final animal identification rule, pointing out that other forms of animal ID work well for disease traceback, the cost burden on producers is underestimated in the rule, and that it is inappropriate to force U.S. cattle producers to purchase tags with computer chips made in China.

Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, in a letter to the OMB, described her objections to USDA’s mandatory animal identification proposal. ” is also meeting with the OMB and she provided a powerful written submission of her objections to the USDA’s mandatory EID scheme. You can read her letter to OMB here. Hageman told the OMB that during the 2013 rulemaking “APHIS acknowledged that the estimated cost of a comprehensive EID program was between $1.2 and $1.9 billion dollars, a number testified to before the US International Trade Commission and a number that APHIS did not dispute. It is unclear how APHIS has been able to calculate a wildly lower cost of implementation and compliance despite the fact that the Agency is proposing to replace legacy livestock identification systems (long identified as effective) with new, costly and evolving technology, the use of which has never been tested on the current proposed scale.

Hageman goes on to tell OMB that APHIS has never taken into the consideration the total cost of the mandate, ignoring the costs of readers/scanners or other recurring costs like software, hardware, livestock handling costs and more. Hageman reminds OMB that USDA’s EID program remains an unfunded mandate and encourages it to reject the proposal.

–Staff reporting