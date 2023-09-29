House defeats Ag approps bill as shutdown chaos continues 

The House late Thursday voted down the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill by a vote of 191 to 237 , with 27 Republicans joining 210 Democrats in voting against the bill.

No Democrat voted for the bill. Three Republicans and two Democrats did not vote.

The House leadership’s decision to bring up the Ag bill came as a surprise because there had been speculation throughout the day that it would not be.

The bill was controversial due to a provision to ban mail delivery of abortion pills nationwide and cuts to farm programs.

Meanwhile, prospects for passing legislation to stop the government from shutting down when fiscal year 2023 ends Saturday at midnight appeared to be diminishing.The House is scheduled to go into session at 10 a.m. today, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will hold a news conference at 10 a.m., C-SPAN announced during the vote on the Ag appropriations bill.

The Washington Post reported that House hard liners are plotting to replace McCarthy with Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., a member of McCarthy’s leadership team, even though Emmer has said he is not interested in the effort.

The Senate moved forward Thursday with its continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government open through November 17, but it appears unlikely that it can act on it and get that bill to the House before midnight Saturday, even if the House Republicans agree to take up the Senate bill.

The Senate on Thursday voted 76 to 22 to proceed to take up H.R.3935, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. filed cloture on a substitute CR amendment.

The cloture vote on the substitute amendment will occur one hour after the Senate convenes on Saturday unless a unanimous consent agreement is reached for an earlier vote.

The filing deadline for first degree amendments is 1 p.m. today and there was talk on Capitol Hill of adding an amendment on funding for the southern border to address concerns of House Republicans. The Senate will be in session today, with votes on nominations scheduled.