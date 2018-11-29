House Democrats elect leader candidates, speaker race remains

House Democrats on Wednesday elected a new slate of leaders, but Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., still faces a January vote for House speaker, which requires a majority of House members voting.

Pelosi won the votes of 203 of the 238 Democrats who voted for leader of the caucus. Thirty-two members voted no, while three submitted blank ballots and one member, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, was absent due to illness, The Washington Post reported.

Opponents have not offered an alternative candidate for caucus leader or speaker, and Pelosi has been working to convince members to vote for her. Both conservative Democrats and leftist Democrats have criticized Pelosi, 78, most frequently saying that the party needs younger leadership and a new image.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., was elected to serve as majority leader, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., as majority whip and Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., was elected assistant Democratic leader, the No. 4 position in the leadership.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., was elected Democratic Caucus chair.

"Congratulations to Leader Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Steny Hoyer, Congressman Jim Clyburn, Congressman Ben Ray Luján, and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries on their new leadership roles," Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said in a statement.

"The Democratic Party is back, and House Democrats are ready to give the American people the leadership and accountability they deserve."

"This new slate of Democratic House leaders is the most tenacious, ambitious, experienced, and energized in modern history,̦ Perez said.

"The American people voted for leaders who will hold Trump and the Republican Party accountable, restore the rule of law, and fight for working families, and that's exactly what they're going to get when Nancy Pelosi takes back the gavel in January."

–The Hagstrom Report