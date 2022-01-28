House Dems to create ag climate task force

The House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition, a group of Democratic lawmakers, announced Wednesday it will formally launch three task forces focused on tackling key aspects of the climate crisis including agriculture, The Washington Post reported.

Coalition Vice Chair Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, and Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., will co-chair the Climate and Agriculture Task Force, which will aim to ensure that the next farm bill empowers farmers to address the climate crisis.

“While leadership ultimately controls the party’s agenda, the move signals that rank-and-file members are looking for creative ways to advance climate legislation, regardless of the fate of Build Back Better and its $555 billion in climate spending,” the Post noted.

–The Hagstrom Report