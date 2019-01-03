House elects Pelosi speaker, proceeds to Rule changes, appropriations

The House of Representatives today elected Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as the speaker of the Democratic-controlled House.

Pelosi received 220 of the 430 votes cast. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., got 192 votes and will become minority leader.

The vote on the speaker occurred after the 115th Congress adjourned sine die and the new Congress convened at noon.

After electing other Democratic and Republican officers, the House took a short recess and returned to take up the rule for today's legislative business. The first legislation the House is expected to take up is H. Res 6, a resolution providing for the House Rules of the 116th Congress, but will vote today only on Title I of the Rules package.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the new House Rules Committee chairman who was the ranking member on the House Agriculture Nutrition Subcommittee, has included a provision to instruct the House's legal office "to explore all possible legal options for responding" to the Agriculture Department's proposed rule for stricter enforcement of the time limit for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for able-bodied adults without dependents, (ABAWDs).

Roll call votes are expected at 4 p.m. and into the evening.

The vote on Title II will be held Friday.

The vote on Title III will be held next week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., advised members.

The House will also consider bills making appropriations for agencies including the Agriculture Department, the Food and Drug Administration for the fiscal year ending September 30, and a separate continuing appropriation forr the Homeland Security Department for a shorter period.

The bills would end the current partial government shutdown, but President Donald Trump has said he does not support these bills because they do not provide fund for the border wall with Mexico, and Senate Republicans have said they will not bring up the bills because Trump does not support them.

–The Hagstrom Report