House members call for COOL in revised NAFTA

A coalition of freshman House members sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Lighthizer detailing the need for a country-of-origin labeling program for beef in a revised USMCA. The specific language included:

“Finally, consumers’ right to know about where and how their food is produced must also be protected, Mexico and Canada have already used trade rules to undermine the food labeling that America’s farmers and ranchers support and the transparency that consumers demand. A final NAFTA package must restore the Country-of-Origin (COOL) meat-labeling program passed by Congress and affirmed by U.S. courts.”

Other topics discussed in the letter include strengthening “environmental terms” to prevent the “outsoursing” of air, water, climate pollution and jobs to Mexico, elimination of “monopoly rights” that “keep U.S. drug prices outrageously high,” and “revising NAFTA’s rules that have made it easier for corporations to outsource jobs, suppress wages and farm incomes and degrade the environment.”

The letter goes on to say “Furthermore, we must not add new corporate handouts that harm North American families.”

Members signing on in support:

Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Madeleine Dean, Congressman Jared Golden, Congresswoman Deb Haaland, Jahana Hayes, Representative Katie Hill, Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, Rep. Conor Lamb, Congresswoman Elaine Luria, @RepJohnMorelle, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Congressman Joe Neguse, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Congressman Chris Pappas, Rep. Katie Porter, Ayanna Pressley, Congressman Max Rose, Mary Gay Scanlon, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Lori Trahan, Congressman David Trone, Congressman Jeff Van Drew

–Staff report with information from United States Cattlmen’s Association