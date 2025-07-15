House Natural Resources Committee Advances the Black Vulture Relief Act

WASHINGTON (July 15, 2025) – Today, the House Natural Resources Committee held a full committee markup of several bills, including the Black Vulture Relief Act of 2025. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) commends the House Natural Resources Committee for reporting this legislation out of committee favorably. This legislation addresses an issue that NCBA members have faced for years, as they have dealt with the devastating attacks on their livestock without the ability to protect their cattle from these predators.



“Cattle producers across much of the nation are facing the financial and emotional strain of livestock depredations due to overabundant black vultures. Populations have skyrocketed into the millions in recent years. The current take permit numbers are just not enough to properly manage the population while also protecting newborn calves that make easy targets for these predators,” said NCBA President-Elect and Virginia cattleman Gene Copenhaver. “We are seeing the lowest cattle inventory numbers since the 1950s. As cattle producers, we cannot afford to risk newborn calves to predators, like black vultures, if we are going to begin rebuilding the herd. We are thankful for the work of Congressman John Rose for introducing this legislation and for Chairman Bruce Westerman’s continued support by advancing this bill through the House Natural Resources Committee.”



Background



Black vulture depredation rates have increased across the Southeast in recent years, surpassing 30% in some states like Florida. The bill would allow a cattle producer to “take” (capture, kill, disperse, or transport) black vultures that pose a risk to livestock. Additionally, the bill reduces permitting burdens and red tape by instituting a simple report that producers submit once per year detailing the number of black vultures they took. Streamlining the system and lifting the cap on the number of black vultures that producers can take is a commonsense approach to managing a fully recovered, aggressive predator species.

–NCBA