House out until Wednesday; shutdown deadline looms

The House of Representatives has departed for the week and will not return until Wednesday, giving the chamber only two days to finish a fiscal year 2019 appropriations bill covering several departments –including Agriculture – or face a shutdown of those agencies.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced today that the first votes of next week will occur at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and that the schedules for Thursday and Friday are yet to be determined.

House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., told The Hagstrom Report today that the plan is for congressional leaders to finish negotiations on a deal before the House comes back to vote.

If the House, Senate and President Donald Trump reach agreement on a spending package, next week is the last the House is expected to be in session for the year.

