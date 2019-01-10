House passes Ag approps bill in bid to end shutdown

Ten Republicans joined House Democrats today to pass a fiscal year 2019 Agriculture appropriations bill that is not supported by Senate and House Republican leaders or President Donald Trump, but is part of a Democratic effort to pressure Republicans into ending the government shutdown.

The vote was 243 to 183.

The Republicans who voted for it are Rodney Davis of Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state, Will Hurd of Texas, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Elise Stefanik of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan and Greg Walden of Oregon.

Seven members — six Republicans and one Democrat — did not vote.

The bill is the same Agriculture appropriations bill that the Senate passed last year.

During an hour of debate House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., led Democrats in urging passage of the bill in order to reopen the government.

Democratic members stressed the difficulties Americans are experiencing due to the government shutdown and said that while the Trump administration has come up with a plan to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in February the administration has no plan for SNAP benefits for low income americans beyond that time.

Republicans led by Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., who chaired House Ag Approps in the last Congress, opposed the bill on the grounds that it does not include House priorities and will not result in the government reopening.

–The Hagstrom Report