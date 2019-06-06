House passes disaster aid, with 58 Republicans against

The House late Monday finally passed the supplemental appropriations bill that includes disaster aid for farmers who experienced hurricanes and wildfires in 2018 and flooding this year.

The bill also contains food aid and other provisions for Puerto Rico.

After three Republican House members held up passage of the bill by unanimous consent during the Memorial Day break, a total of 58 Republicans voted against the measure on the House floor, The Hill reported.

The bill, which was passed earlier by the Senate, now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

–The Hagstrom Report