House passes farm bill

The House has passed the farm bill.

The vote was 369 to 47.

Forty-four Republicans and three Democrats voted against the bill.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., each gave a speech explaining the bill.

"The 2018 Farm Bill is our opportunity to make the American food and agriculture systems work more efficiently. I'm pleased to say we have done just that in this conference report." Sen. Pat Robert, R-Kan., Senate Agriculture Committee chairman

The bill has passed the Senate and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

House and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairmen Mike Conaway (R-Texas) and Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Ranking Members Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) released the text of the bipartisan, bicameral 2018 Farm Bill conference report on Dec. 10.

"America's farmers and ranchers are weathering the fifth year of severe recession, so passing a farm bill this week that strengthens the farm safety net is vitally important," said Chairman Conaway. "I am grateful to the President, Secretary Perdue and my leadership for standing fast for the hard-working farm and ranch families that clothe and feed us. I also appreciate the members of the conference committee for bringing this process one step closer to completion."

"The 2018 Farm Bill is our opportunity to make the American food and agriculture systems work more efficiently. I'm pleased to say we have done just that in this conference report," said Chairman Roberts. "We started this journey nearly two years ago. Since then, the Senate Agriculture Committee has held dozens of hearings, listened to more than 90 witnesses, and received thousands of public comments. As promised, this farm bill provides much needed certainty and predictability for all producers – of all crops – across all regions across the country. I thank my counterparts in the Senate and House for coming to – and staying at – the table to reach a bipartisan, bicameral agreement for rural America."

"This bill is a strong start to addressing the issues our producers are facing right now, particularly our dairy farmers," said Ranking Member Peterson. "The bill's new provisions will offer more flexible coverage for lower cost when dairy farmers need it most, and provide producers more tools to manage their risk. It also invests $300 million in the prevention and response for animal pests and disease. More broadly, the bill invests in research, outreach to beginning & underserved producers, local and organic food production, bioenergy, and access to new markets. It also addresses broadband, farm stress and mental health issues, and the opioid epidemic in rural areas. It's the product of strong bipartisan work in both the House and the Senate, and it's something I'm proud to encourage folks to vote for."

"By working across the aisle, we overcame many differences to deliver a strong, bipartisan farm bill for our farmers, families, and rural communities," said Ranking Member Stabenow. "The 2018 Farm Bill is a good bill for our farmers and everyone who eats. Working together, we continued to expand the diversity of our agricultural economy, maintained a strong food and farm safety net, created new opportunities in our small towns and rural communities, and made significant investments in land and water conservation. Now is not the time to rest on our laurels – it's time to get the bill across the finish line as soon as possible. I urge my colleagues to support this bill."

–The Hagstrom Report and the House Committee on Agriculture