House passes US-Mexico-Canada Agreement

The House of Representatives today approved the bill to implement the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, a top priority for almost all agricultural and food groups. The vote was 385 to 41.

In a sign of the bipartisan support for the agreement, Rep. Rosa De Lauro, D-Conn., sent her colleagues a letter explaining why she was supporting the agreement.

DeLauro, a trade skeptic who was appointed to the House Working Group on the NAFTA Renegotiation, said she had worked hard to achieve a number of policies within the agreement.

But she added, “It is vital, however, to remember that in many important ways this agreement falls short.”

“It lacks the robust climate standards that Democrats know our planet needs, the labor and environmental terms could be even stronger, and the agreement should exclude limits on consumer protections for food and product safety.

“It is important to understand that regardless of the president’s rhetoric, this agreement will not bring back U.S. manufacturing jobs.

“Over time, the labor standards and enhanced enforcement terms we forced into the new NAFTA may help raise wages in Mexico, and this may also reduce U.S. corporations’ incentives to outsource more U.S. jobs to Mexico to pay workers less.

“However, even if the new NAFTA reduces incentives for corporations to outsource jobs to Mexico, it cannot counteract the outsourcing incentives in President Trump’s tax bill. If a firm operating in the United States shuts production down and relocates production to Mexico, the firms federal tax rate is cut in half (a firm in the United States would pay a 21% corporate tax rate while offshore income is taxed at a 10.5% rate.)

“USMCA is not a model moving forward, but it establishes important principles we can build from.

“I do not believe the popular national view that wage stagnation in America today including trade agreements, is the inevitable result of globalization and technology. Special interests have shaped government policies that have held down wages and increased inequality. As Nobel winning economist Joe Stiglitz has written, ‘‘Inequality is not inevitable. It is a choice we make.’

“Major progress has been made on this agreement. I pledge to continue working with my colleagues to deal with the important issues relating to globalization and trade policy that we are facing today.”

NCBA Urges Senate to Swiftly Follow House’s Lead

WASHINGTON (December 19, 2019) – National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) President Jennifer Houston issued the following statement regarding the U.S. House of Representatives’ approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by a vote of 385-41:

“Today was a crucial win for all U.S. beef producers and a reassurance that U.S. beef will continue to have duty-free access to Canada and Mexico,” said Houston. “A big thank-you goes to the Trump Administration and every lawmaker who voted to approve USMCA. Of course, there is still more work left to do, so I urge the Senate to swiftly pass the USMCA and send it to the President’s desk.” Billings, Mont. – R-CALF USA, the nation’s largest producer-only cattle trade association that lobbies on behalf of America’s cattle farmers and ranchers issued the following statement on today’s passage of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) in the U.S. House of Representatives. The USMCA, same as its predecessor the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), does not require beef derived from Mexican or Canadian cattle to bear a label of origin at retail sale in our domestic marketplace.

“We are extremely disappointed but not at all surprised that it is business as usual in the House of Representatives. They continue to support the financial self-interests of multinational corporations while harming American consumers and independent cattle producers.

“But it isn’t over yet, we will now shift our focus on the Senate and meanwhile, we know that our efforts have significantly elevated the awareness that mandatory Country-of-Origin Labeling (COOL) for beef must be restored and we will not rest until it is.

“The longer Congress and the president stall to reinstate mandatory COOL for beef more and more of America’s largest segment of agriculture, the U.S. cattle industry along with economic opportunities for independent cattle producers, will be transferred to other countries; thus depriving rural America of its economic benefits.

–R-CALF USA