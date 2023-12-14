House passes whole milk bill, action moves to Senate 

The House passed a bill on Dec. 13, 2023, to allow schools to serve whole milk with meals, rather than the low-fat milk required under current regulations, moving that debate to the Senate

The vote was 330 to 99. All Republicans except for Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida voted for the bill, while 112 Democrats voted for it and 98 voted against.

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.

The bill was introduced by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., who was acting in his role as a member of the House Education & the Workforce Committee, and Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash.Thompson said, “I am pleased to see my bipartisan Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act pass out of the U.S. House of Representatives, and I ultimately look forward to restoring access to these nutritious beverages in schools across the country.”

Michael Dykes

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes said, “IDFA praises the strong bipartisan passage of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act by the U.S. House of Representatives and calls for swift action on the companion bill in the U.S. Senate so that schools can once again provide children with a wide variety of milk options that deliver essential nutrients and meet their individual needs — whether that be whole or 2%, low-fat, or lactose-free milk.”

IDFA told its members, “The focus now turns to the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry, which has jurisdiction over child nutrition issues. The Senate must consider and pass the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act by the end of the 118th Congress, or by January 3, 2025.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced a companion bill in the Senate in June.

“Today, two out of three children do not receive their recommended daily dairy intake. Our legislation aims to change that by reinstating whole milk in school cafeterias,” Marshall said when he introduced the bill. “I truly believe food is medicine, and by increasing kids’ access to milk, we will help prevent health complications down the road and encourage nutrient-rich diets for years to come.”

Marshall’s co-sponsors include Sens. Peter Welch, D-Vt.; Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.; and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.Animal Wellness Action, the Center for a Humane Economy, and Switch4Good criticized the House Rules Committee for denying consideration of a bipartisan amendment to the bill that would have provided for schools to offer plant-based milks.