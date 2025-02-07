House, Senate Ag Democrats: Freeze hurts farmers, rural America 

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine; Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee; and Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., the ranking member on the House Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee, sent Acting Agriculture Secretary Gary Washington a letter on Thursday calling on him to provide the rationale and legal justification for the Trump administration halting funding for various programs. The administration halted the funding freeze amid court challenges, but Pingree, Craig and Bishop wrote that the freeze is still impacting the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture Small Business Innovation Research program; the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities program (funded through Section 5 of the Commodity Credit Corporation); and the Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative (OREI), which is funded through annual appropriations.

Later in the day,. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, and other committee Democrats wrote Washington, saying, “We write to seek clarity and raise concerns regarding the impact of recent executive orders and presidential memoranda on the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

“Over the past week, farmers, ranchers, schools, and state governments have contacted our offices in search of clarity on programs, websites, offices, and activities impacted by these orders,” the letter said.”Conflicting information from the administration has added to the uncertainty, costing those who depend on the department time and money. The farmers, rural families, and businesses that depend on the Department need certainty to plan ahead for this growing season.”

–The Hagstrom Report