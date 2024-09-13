House subcommittee discusses cost of energy agenda

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security held a hearing today titled From Gas to Groceries: Americans Pay the Price of the Biden-Harris Energy Agenda.

Linda Pryor, a North Carolina farmer who testified on behalf of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said, “The agricultural sector is facing unprecedented challenges due to rising costs to operate, particularly increased petroleum prices. These costs impact more than what we pay at the gas pump, they also increase the cost of crop inputs like seed and fertilizer, farm machinery parts, produce packaging and other essentials. Farmers are experiencing financial hits from both ends of the production process: Our input costs are significantly higher than they were just a couple years ago – even when adjusting for inflation, farm expenses are up 9.5% if we’re going back to 2019 – but the price people are able to pay for the food we grow has not kept pace with our production cost increases.”



Pryor also said, “Electric vehicles and equipment may offer environmental benefits, but their adoption should only happen when it makes economic sense for the end user. Farmers and ranchers have many concerns about an electric vehicle mandate including delays for perishable crops and animals, limited access to charging points and the durability of batteries in harsh farming conditions.”



Pryor added, “While solar energy may offer some benefits, it comes with its own set of challenges. One of those challenges is farmland loss, which pushes costs up. With less farmland, we must be creative to produce the same number of products to ensure that we keep up with the task of feeding America. Less productive agricultural land drives the value of the remaining land up even further, which can be a barrier to getting into agriculture for young farmers and ranchers looking to start their own operations.”

–The Hagstrom Report