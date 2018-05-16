House to enter Farm Bill discussions

The House has approved a rule to begin general debate on the farm bill and consideration of 20 of the less controversial amendments.

The vote was 229 to 185.

The vote took place after a spirited debate in which House Rules Committee ranking member Jim McGovern, D-Mass., raised a point of order against the bill. But the House voted 223-181 to move ahead with consideration of the rule.

The House must take up two other bills before beginning the farm bill debate, which is likely to occur later this afternoon.

The House Rules Committee will meet momentarily to consider how to handle the controversial amendments on the sugar program, crop insurance and payment limits.

The last votes today are on other bills, and are scheduled to take place between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m.

After general debate the farm bill, the House is scheduled to move on to amendments. But there will be no votes on amendments today.

–The Hagstrom Report