House votes to end shutdown; Trump signs bill

The House tonight voted to pass a measure that includes a continuing resolution to fund the government, which will end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, and three fiscal year 2026 appropriations bills including the bill to fund the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration.The vote was 220 to 209, with six Democrats joining almost all Republicans in voting for the measure. Two Republicans – Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky. – voted against the measure, Axios said.The Senate had already passed the bill and President Trump signed it. An Agriculture Department spokesman told The Hagstrom Report that the White House Office of Management and Budget has told all government employees to go to work on Thursday. The most immediate impact of the bill is likely to be the funding of full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for 42 million Americans and funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), but anti-hunger groups were not thrilled with the passage of the measure.

Abby Leibman, president and CEO of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, said, “America’s hunger crisis didn’t begin with this shutdown, and it won’t end with the passage of this bill. It has been clear since day one of the Trump administration that their goal is to kneecap SNAP and other anti-poverty programs, and this shutdown was just the latest step in their relentless assault on those who are vulnerable in America. … We are under no illusion that today marks an end to this cruelty, recklessness, and lawlessness, and we will continue to fight at every turn to ensure the dignity and basic needs of all those facing hunger in our country.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Farm Bureau applauds the House for its vote to end the government shutdown, swiftly following the Senate’s vote. Farmers and ranchers rely on critical USDA services and disaster relief programs during these tough economic times, as do Americans who need access to food assistance programs and other services.”

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Rob Larew said, “We are relieved to see Congress reach an agreement to reopen the federal government along with another extension of the farm bill. But this is the bare minimum.”We’ve already lost too much time. The farm safety net is outdated and can’t keep up with today’s economic realities. Input costs remain high, trade relationships are uncertain, access to affordable healthcare is in danger, and the stress on rural communities continues to grow.”Jed Bower, an Ohio farmer who is president of the National Corn Growers Association, said, “The actions from Congress come as a relief to the nation’s corn growers who use federal programs for farm loans, grants and technical assistance.”Corn growers also see today’s development as an inflection point. We are approaching year’s end, and, despite opportunities to do so, Congress has not voted on legislation that would allow consumers across the country to access E15 year-round. Passage of this legislation would bolster the nation’s energy security, save drivers money at the pump and help corn growers considerably by increasing demand. We strongly urge Congress to pass this legislation right away and will continue our meetings with members of Congress to call for action.”

Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), said, “Today’s vote to reopen the federal government brings much-needed certainty to our nation’s food system — supporting farmers, food manufacturers, and the millions of families who rely on federal nutrition programs to access nutritious dairy products.”Dykes noted that the legislation includes $4 million for USDA’s SNAP Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Projects and restored the full milk benefit for moms and young children participating in the WIC program. Dykes also said, “Today’s vote also critically extends the 2018 farm bill through September 2026. IDFA stands ready to work with Congress on a new, five-year farm bill that improves dairy programs and expands the SNAP dairy incentive to reach more families and include the full suite of nutritious dairy products.”

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said, “American cattle producers need the federal government running at full capacity to provide critical services and market data.”Lane thanked House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., “for passing the funding package to end the shutdown and extend the farm bill. While we’re grateful to the Trump administration for easing the burden of the shutdown on producers, it still caused widespread disruptions, and we are glad it is now resolved.”

–The Hagstrom Report