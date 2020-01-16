Houston Brown wins RAM Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo

Permit holder Houston Brown won more money by claiming the average at the RAM Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo in Great Falls on Jan. 12 than he had the first two seasons on his permit combined.

“My first year of ProRodeoing I played hard and didn’t make it to the (RAM Montana) circuit finals,” Brown said. “Then in my second year, I dislocated my shoulder a few times and missed the whole summer. I struggled more than a guy should coming off that injury and it took almost a year before I was feeling good about my riding.

The Miles City, Mont., saddle bronc rider remained consistent across the three rounds at the RAM MCFR, including a win in Round 2 on Kesler Championship Rodeo’s Copper Cat to claim the average with 237 points on three head.

“I just drew some really good horses this week,” Brown said. “All the horses here are great, and I just had the most rider-friendly ones and the other guys had some tough luck, and that was a key factor.”

His Great Falls efforts were worth $8,247 and a qualification to the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., April 2-4.

“It sure means a lot to me,” Brown said. “Now I need to step up to ride against guys like Jesse Kruse and have some success, which I haven’t had for quite a while.”

Brown narrowly missed qualifying for the RAM MCFR his first season on his permit, finishing 13th in the Montana Circuit in 2017 for saddle bronc riding and 25th in the PRCA | RAM Rodeo Permit Standings with $3,537. He returned for the 2019 season to qualify for the RAM MCFR, ranking 11th in the Montana Circuit standings and 44th in the permit standings.

The tricky part will be balancing ProRodeo with his academic requirements at the University of Wyoming, where he’s working on his bachelor’s degree in animal science and competing on the rodeo team.

“It’s kind of hard for me being in college in Wyoming to go rodeo down in Texas and then fly back to school,” Brown said. “It gets really expensive doing that. It’s not like there’s San Antonio, San Angelo and Odessa all in one week.”

Other winners at the $211,660 rodeo were bareback rider Wyatt Bloom (249 points on three head); steer wrestler Ty Erickson (10.6 seconds on three head); team ropers Radley Day/Taylor Williams (20.7 seconds on three head); tie-down roper Trevin Baumann (30.5 seconds on three head); barrel racer Tara Stimpson (39.88 seconds on three runs); and bull rider Connor Murnion (168.5 points on two head). Gerald Eash was the all-around cowboy ($3,829, saddle bronc riding and bull riding).

