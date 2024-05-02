Hollenbeck: HOW CAN I HELP?

“How can I help?” is perhaps the question asked by most of us nearly every day, whether you are in a club meeting, learned of a sickness or death of a friend or loved one, or almost any kind of event. We are not only experiencing troubled times but it seems that every day we learn of the death of an old friend, serious medical diagnosis of another, an accident involving a neighbor, where the list goes on and on. There are major events that affect many people, such as recent fires and most recently, the devastating tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma and Kansas. Newspapers, television and the internet are filled with scenes of miles and miles of devastation where in minutes, people’s lives were literally turned upside down. The first thing that comes to mind is, “How Can I Help?”

You can bet the Salvation Army is there and is very effective in helping during disasters, as well as the Red Cross and various church and civic organizations, but as individuals, we all want to help in some way. There are always go-fund-me accounts popping up on the internet, but I hesitate to give anything to them unless I am very confident that they are not scammers trying to make a quick buck. There are sometimes bank accounts set up where one can send a donation, but there are indeed things that people need that you can help with. Within hours after the Omaha area tornado, there was a list of things that were needed. The best way to describe the items is to imagine what you would need if you woke up tomorrow morning with nothing but the shirt on your back. The list included new underwear, basic toiletry items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, soap, sanitary supplies, first-aid kits, antiseptic wipes, garbage bags and, of course, sleeping bags and blankets, tents and camping bear, flashlights and extra batteries; diapers and child care items, pet care items and cleaning supplies. There was also a plea for cell phone chargers and charging battery packs. You should always check with the specific organization or individual you are donating to as they may have specific needs or requests.

Even though you may want to help immediately, it is best to wait to determine needs after things settle down a bit. I recently had friends that lost everything to a house fire. They first stayed with a friend who helped them get basic clothing, then got an apartment where they began obtaining basic household goods and making a home there. As in most cases, they had to wait on insurance settlements before planning the next phase of their life regarding obtaining and furnishing a new home, etc. The lady was a quilter, so after she settled into the apartment, a group of us gifted her some supplies and helped her get back to her hobby. Her husband was an outdoor sportsman, so some of his old fishing and hunting buddies made sure he was back in his element.

Whether it is the death of a love one, a disaster taking a home or livelihood, or an accident causing a debilitating injury, our first reaction is “How Can I Help?” I’m certain that the best thing you can do is to be a friend as described above by helping the affected person get back to somewhat normalcy and letting them know you are there for them 24/7. There is no certain time limit to responding to the needs of those affected. In fact, it may be best to give it some time and let things settle down before you step in to help where help is needed. Whatever the case, just the fact that you are wondering, “How Can I Help?” is perhaps what people need to hear and what helps everyone experiencing a need.