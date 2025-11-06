How Do I Become an AQHA Director?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Serving on the AQHA Board of Directors is an opportunity to help shape the future of the American Quarter Horse and make a lasting impact on the industry.

The Board of Directors is responsible for setting the Association’s rules, policies and direction – decisions that guide everything from registration requirements and competition standards to member programs.

The AQHA Board of Directors is composed five types of representatives: elected directors, directors emeritus, directors-at-large, past presidents and honorary vice presidents.

It’s important to understand that AQHA employees do not create the rules; they are responsible for carrying out and enforcing the rules established by the Board of Directors. This means that directors play a vital and influential role in defining how AQHA operates and serves its members.

As a board member, you become part of a dedicated group of leaders who represent the diverse interests of AQHA’s membership around the world. You’ll have the opportunity to:

Shape AQHA’s rules and policies that preserve the integrity of the American Quarter Horse and its programs.

Collaborate with fellow directors to ensure the Association continues to meet the evolving needs of its members.

Represent your region by being the voice of your constituents to bring forward local perspectives and industry insight.

Give back to the breed and community through thoughtful leadership, advocacy and service.

Develop leadership and governance experience while working alongside others who share your passion for the American Quarter Horse.

All positions, from elected board members to the AQHA Executive Committee, are volunteer roles and do not offer compensation. These individuals are AQHA members who generously devote their time out of a genuine passion for the American Quarter Horse and the industry it represents.

How to Join the Board of Directors

Elected Directors

Any member wishing to be considered for a position on the Board of Directors must submit an application by February 1.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be an AQHA member in good standing at the time of application and have maintained continuous membership for at least the three preceding years without lapse.

Be an active member of their state, provincial or national affiliate.

Reside within the state, province or country they seek to represent.

Each state, province and country is allocated a number of director positions determined by horse population, which is reviewed annually following the Association’s fiscal year ending September 30. The mathematical formula for allocation is defined in the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations (Article III). The total number of elected directors is capped at 150.

New applicants are interviewed by the Nominations and Credentials Committee each year during the AQHA Convention. The committee then presents a slate of candidates to the members during the Membership Business Meeting on Monday of the Convention.

While the committee recommends candidates, any qualified applicant who has been interviewed by the Nominations and Credentials Committee, may still be nominated from the floor during the membership meeting.

Elections for directors are governed by the Bylaws, and the election conducted at the Membership Business Meeting at Convention on Monday is final and not subject to reconsideration by the Executive Committee.

Each director’s position is elected or re-elected annually. Election to a position does not guarantee continued tenure, and positions can be challenged each year.

Directors must be residents of the state, province or country they represent. If a director relocates to a different jurisdiction, they must resign. To serve again, they must apply and be elected in their new jurisdiction.

Once elected, directors are required to serve on one of the 12 AQHA standing committees as appointed by the Executive Committee. Committee participation is essential, as it is within these groups that key discussions take place and where rules and policies are developed.

If elected, each board member must sign an agreement outlining a range of expectations. Summed up, board members are expected to serve as strong, positive representatives of AQHA, promote its programs and services, act ethically, and refrain from any conduct that could be detrimental to the Association.

An elected director who is absent from two consecutive committee meetings, including the New Directors Meeting held at Convention, may be automatically removed as an elected director.

Executive Committee

Elected directors wishing to serve on the Executive Committee must complete an application and must have served as a voting director for three consecutive years prior to applying for an interview with the Past Presidents Committee. Again, these are volunteer positions and are not paid positions.

The Executive Committee consists of five positions:

President

First Vice President

Second Vice President

Two Member Positions

Once elected members may serve on the Executive Committee for a maximum of five years. Traditionally, individuals serve two years as a member before advancing through the vice president roles and ultimately to president. Each position is nominated and elected annually, and the Past Presidents Committee may recommend new candidates if they determine someone else is better qualified.

After the interviews, the Past Presidents Committee will present its recommended slate of nominees to the Board of Directors during the New Board of Director Meeting on Monday of the Convention. An individual included on the slate of nominees presented by the Past Presidents Committee may be challenged from the floor, provided that the person challenging them has also been interviewed by the Past Presidents Committee.

Executive Committee elections are governed by the Bylaws, and the election conducted at the Convention and approved by the Board of Directors at the New Board of Director Meeting is final and not subject to reconsideration.

Other Board Members

Past Presidents hold lifetime tenure on the Board.

Director Emeritus is an individual who has served 10 years as an elected director and has reached the age of 65. Upon reaching this milestone, they are automatically elevated to director emeritus at the next Convention, creating a vacancy in their state.

Director emeriti have lifetime tenure. They are not required to serve on a standing committee but retain voting privileges for the General Membership and Board of Directors meetings. If absent from three consecutive Board Meetings, they forfeit their voting privileges.

Director-at-Large is an individual who has served 12 cumulative terms as an elected director. Upon completion of their 12th term, they are automatically elevated to director-at-large at the next Convention, creating a vacancy in their state.

Directors-at-Large have lifetime tenure. They are not required to serve on a standing committee but retain full voting privileges for the General Membership and Board of Directors meetings. If absent from three consecutive Board Meetings, they forfeit their voting privileges.

Honorary Vice President recognizes an individual with distinguished service to AQHA. Nominations are made to the Nominations and Credentials Committee, which evaluates candidates and presents recommendations to the membership during the Membership Business Meeting on Monday of the Convention.

This bestowment is governed by the Bylaws, and the election conducted at Convention and approved by the membership at the Membership Business meeting is final. No nominations are accepted from the floor for this position.

Honorary vice presidents have lifetime tenure. They are not required to serve on a standing committee but retain full voting privileges in the General Membership and Board of Directors meetings. If absent from three consecutive Board Meetings, they forfeit their voting privileges.

Serving on the Board is both an honor and a responsibility. It requires dedication, professionalism and commitment to the Association’s mission. For those who serve, it offers the rewarding opportunity to protect the legacy of the American Quarter Horse while shaping its future for generations to come.

–AQHA