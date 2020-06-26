Hoyer: House to vote on Great American Outdoors Act

The House will vote on the Great American Outdoors Act by the end of July, but it will not be on the suspension calendar because some Republicans will oppose it, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced Monday.

In a statement, Hoyer noted that the bill, which will permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and address the maintenance backlog in national parks, passed the Senate by a vote of 73 to 25. Hoyer thanked House Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., “for his long-time leadership on this important issue” and Democratic Reps. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, T.J. Cox of California, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, Jared Golden of Maine, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey and Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico for introducing the Great American Outdoors Act in the House.

Hoyer added, “I also am appreciative of Rep. Mike Simpson [R-Idaho] for his work as lead Republican co-sponsor of this bipartisan measure and for working to broaden its support in the House.” But Hoyer added, “While I am disappointed that Republicans have indicated they would oppose this bill under suspension, which is why I will bring it to the floor under a rule later in July. I look forward to seeing it pass the House with strong bipartisan support and being sent to the president’s desk to be signed into law.”

The bill has wide support, but the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), the American Sheep Industry Association (ASI) and the Public Lands Council (PLC) and their state affiliates oppose it.

–The Hagstrom Report