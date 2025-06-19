HPAI testing required for lactating dairy cattle at State Fair

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Bismarck, ND – At the recent State Board of Animal Health meeting, the board issued an order requiring lactating dairy cattle to be tested for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) within 10 days prior to being at the North Dakota State Fair. The board also strongly recommended that other fairs require testing as well.

“Several states continue to have detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza in dairy cows,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Although North Dakota has not had any detections yet, we want the State Fair to be enjoyable but also provide and assure the highest level of safety for the animals and the public.”

“Owners of lactating dairy cattle who are planning to bring their animals to the State Fair should contact their veterinarian, who will collect a sample,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “All costs related to the veterinarian, shipping, and lab testing by North Dakota State University will be reimbursed by the federal government.”

Fair and exhibition leadership are encouraged to review the fair guidance issued by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS).

Biosecurity is the theme of the USDA guidance and includes developing protocols and policies for reducing the potential spread of not only HPAI but also other common contagious zoonotic disease-causing organisms that can affect both animal and human health.

The federal order for HPAI mandatory interstate movement testing of lactating dairy cattle, issued on April 24, 2024, already requires lactating dairy animals used for exhibition be tested when crossing borders.

Other information on HPAI detections in livestock may be found at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections/livestock .

Up-to-date HPAI information from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture may be found at https://www.ndda.nd.gov/hpai .

-North Dakota Department of Agriculture