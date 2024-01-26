Hunt Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Jan. 22, 2024



Location: Sale at the ranch, Milburn, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

62 Angus bulls – $6,068



Sam and Angie Hunt along with A.D and Michaela Hunt and Chris and Sadie Rotherham held the annual Hunt Angus bull sale at the ranch near Milburn, NE. Great day for a sale with sun shine and pleasant temperature and excellent crowd in the seats for the sale.



Hunt Angus is a young operation with a lot of enthusiasm for the cattle industry and the Angus breed. The sale bulls were very uniform, in good sale condition and very well received by their customers.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 31, Hunt Ace 652, July, 23, 2022 son of 4M Ace 709 x KM Broken Bow 002 to Kyle Cantrell, NE at $12,000.



Lot 53, Hunt Deep River 8001, Feb. 11, 2023 son of Ellingson Deep River x PA Fortitude 2500 to Blake Thompson, NE for $12,000.



Lot 24, Hunt Ace 843, Aug. 2, 2022 son of 4M Ace 709 x J D Pay Dirt 546 to Jeff Bartak, NE for $11,000.



Lot 27, Hunt Ace 1109, July 27, 2022 son of 4M Ace 709 x SAV Pioneer 7301 to Matt McGinn, Ne for $10,000.



Lot 1, Hunt Trailblazer 750, July 23, 2022 son of Ferguson Trailblazer 239E x PA Fortitude 2500 Wade & Waylon Christen, NE for $10,000.



Lot 40, Hunt Finnegan 848, July 26, 2023 son of Connealy Finnegan 5486 x Connealy Capitalist 028 to Aaron Winkelauer, NE for $9,500.



