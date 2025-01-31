Hunt Angus Ranch Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Jan. 27, 2025



Location

Sale at the ranch, Milburn, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

87 Long Age and Yearling Angus bulls – $6,997





Hunt Angus held their annual bull sale at the ranch near Milburn, Nebraska, on a beautiful, sunny day in the Sandhills of Nebraska.



This was a very nice, uniform set of long age and yearling Angus bulls offered by Hunt Angus. There was another near full house crowd giving the Hunt and Rotherham families a very successful sale.



Top bulls:

Lot 78, HUNT Outpace K12, Feb. 12, 2024 son of Ferguson Outpace to Lee Rosetreader, Nebraska, for $17,000.



Lot 41, HUNT Craftsman 351, July 19, 2023 son of Connealy Craftsman to McKway Scott, Nebraska, for $16,000.



Lot 64, HUNT Justified J98, July 10, 2023 son of Kraye Justified DK 106 to Aaron Winkeleauer, Nebraska, for $16,000.



Lot 1, HUNT Magnify 821, July 20, 2023 son of SAV Magnify 1107 to Wade & Waylon Christen, North Dakota, for $14,500.



Lot 12, HUNT Deep River 9120, July 30, 2024 son of Ellingson Deep River to Kyle Cantrell, North Dakota, for $14,500.



Sam Hunt, spokesman for Hunt Angus introducing the crew. 53cbb0b7f4e1-Sam_Hunt





Beautiful day for looking at bulls at the Hunt Angus sale. ee1052a0185d-bull_pen