Hunter Education courses scheduled in south-central Montana

Multiple Hunter Education courses are open for registration in communities across south-central Montana. FWP photo. MT-hunter





BILLINGS – There are multiple in-person Hunter Education courses open for registration in south-central Montana. These courses are taught by skilled volunteer instructors and offer hands-on learning experiences, mentoring opportunities and the ability for students to ask questions of experienced hunters. During in-person courses, students learn how to handle firearms safely, basic survival skills, hunting ethics, wildlife management, game identification, landowner-hunter relations, and Montana hunting laws and regulations.

Montana law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, to complete a Hunter Education class or qualify as an apprentice hunter before purchasing a Montana hunting license.

In-person courses are led by volunteer instructors who are passionate about preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics, and other outdoor skills. Students must be at least 10 years old to participate in Hunter Education. In-person courses are free but capacity is limited.

Registration is currently open for these in-person courses:

• Billings at Riverside Middle School, starting March 10

• Billings at Medicine Crow Middle School, starting March 10

• Worden, starting March 10

• Big Timber, starting March 24

• Bridger, starting March 31

To register for these or other courses, visit: fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education. This webpage will be updated as more classes are scheduled around the state.

FWP is always looking for more volunteer Hunter Education instructors. If you are interested in the future of hunting, improving sportsmanship and safety in the field, or teaching an appreciation for the vast hunting resources in Montana, then we need you! Application details are available here: fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/volunteer-instructors.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks