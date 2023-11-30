Hunting season wraps up with low deer harvest and hunter turnout in south-central Montana

Elk harvest above average for the region

BILLINGS – The sixth and final weekend of the general big game hunting season brought out the most hunters of the year in south-central Montana. However, hunter numbers and harvest of both deer species remained below long-term averages for the season.

Over the final weekend of the hunting season, 976 big game hunters with 363 harvested animals visited check stations in south-central Montana. Check stations in Billings, Lavina, Big Timber, and Columbus operated on both Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26.

Hunters across the region expressed dissatisfaction in observed deer numbers. Concern for access—specifically access to elk—was brought up at the Big Timber and Lavina check stations.

Cumulative harvest for antelope and white-tailed deer this season was below average for the entire region. Mule deer harvest for the season was below average at the Billings, Lavina and Columbus check stations. Elk harvest for the season was up at all check stations except for Billings.

Billings Check Station

Hunter numbers at the Billings check station were slightly above average for the sixth weekend of the season, but the cumulative total of hunters for the season was below average.

White-tailed deer harvest for the weekend was near average, and mule deer harvest was above the long-term average. This is the only check station that had mule deer harvest above the long-term average for the weekend. Cumulative mule deer harvest, however, was below the long-term average. Elk harvest for the weekend was half of the long-term average.

The highest rate of hunter success was observed at the Billings and Big Timber check stations, which both had a success rate of 43%.

Lavina Check Station

Hunter numbers and harvest for all animals were below long-term averages for the sixth weekend at the Lavina check station. The Lavina check station was still the busiest throughout the season, with 1,605 total hunters. This is below the long-term average of 1,892 total hunters for the season.

Cumulative elk harvest was highest at the Lavina check station, and above the long-term average. Harvest for white-tailed deer, mule deer, and antelope were all below cumulative averages. Mule deer buck harvest at the Lavina check station was 28% below the long-term average for the season.

Big Timber Check Station

Cumulative hunter numbers and animal harvests were most similar to long-term averages at the Big Timber check station compared to other check stations in the region. The Big Timber check station consistently saw some of the highest success rates in the region.

The cumulative mule deer harvest of 197 was above the long-term average of 188 mule deer—the only instance of this in the region. Cumulative elk harvest for the season was also above average.

Columbus Check Station

The Columbus check station had the slowest weekend in the region, with the lowest number of hunters and harvested animals. However, hunter and harvested animal numbers were above those observed over the same weekend in 2022.

The cumulative mule deer harvest for the season of 109 was significantly below the long-term average of 263 mule deer for the entire season. Elk harvest for the weekend and the entire season were above long-term averages.

Additional Hunting Opportunities

For those still looking to fill tags, the late elk shoulder season is open from Nov. 27 to Feb. 15. Details on the shoulder season can be found here:fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/hunt/regulations/2023/2023-elk-shoulder-season-dates.pdf .

Depending on hunting district and land ownership, unused general elk licenses and elk B licenses may be used during the late season.

The Heritage Muzzleloaders season runs from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2023. Hunters may harvest a deer or elk with any unused license or permit. Details on the Heritage Muzzleloader season are available in the hunting regulations.fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/hunt/regulations/2023/2023-dea-regulations-final-for-web.pdf .

Many of FWP’s Wildlife Management Areas (Wildlife Management Area) have seasonal closures from Dec. 2 to May 14. For details on WMAs in the state, including seasonal closures, visit: myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/landsMgmt/search.action?lmlvId=39753319 . In south-central Montana, Haymaker, Big Snowy Mountains and Silver Run WMAs close for all access Dec. 2.

Chronic Wasting Disease

Hunters are reminded that chronic wasting disease (CWD) sampling is free and provides critical data on the prevalence of this fatal disease. There are multiple sampling stations across the state where hunters can get their deer, elk, or moose sampled by FWP staff. Hunters can also submit their own collected samples. For more information on CWD sampling, visit: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/chronic-wasting-disease/get-your-animal-sampled .

In south-central Montana, hunters can have their animals tested for CWD at the Billings FWP office (2300 Lake Elmo Dr.) Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This sampling station will operate until Dec. 29, 2023.

Thank a Landowner

Hunters are reminded of the new “Thank a Landowner” portal to express gratitude for private land hunting opportunities. To submit a note or photo, visit:surveymonkey.com/r/thank-a-landowner .

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks