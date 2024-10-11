Hunts’ Open Box Rafter Ranch Performance Horse Sale with guest Frenchmans Quarter Horses

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Sept. 14, 2024



Location: Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, SD



Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar



Averages:

Open Box Rafter Ranch

45 Weanlings – $3,472

2 Yearlings – $3,025

3 Broodmares – $5,583



Frenchmans Quarter Horses

7 Weanlings – $14,207

4 yearlings – $13,125

3 Started Prospects – $18,250

7 Broodmares – $16,642





What a lineup of colts, weanlings and select broodmares for the 31st Annual Open Box Rafter Ranch Quarter Horse Sale. Also joining as special guest consignors was Frenchmans Quarter Horses, John and Lis Hollman along with ranch foreman, Val.



This was a fantastic set of ranch and performance horses from two of the most proven and recognizable Quarter Horse operations in the state. Many horses sold to repeat buyers from 15 states including South Dakota, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming.





Open Box Rafter Ranch Horses

Weanlings:

Lot 33, Sugars Fame May 2024 Red Dun Colt by Caseys Fame x French Flit for $6,000 to South Dakota buyer

Lot 37, Famous Royalty, May 2024 Sorrel filly by Caseys Fame x Dash For Perks at $5,750 to Colorado buyer

Lot 2, Flitwood Remidy, May 2024 Red Dun Colt by Flit Drift x Coyote Colonel for $5,000 to Colorado buyer

Lot 5, Sak Em Flit, May 2024 Bay Roan Colt by Flit Drift x JK Dock Twin Bruce for $5,000 to Ohio buyer

Lot 36, Glitters Fame, May 2024 Dun Filly buy Sandoc Wonder x Peptos Blueprint at $5,000 to South Dakota buyer

Lot 44, Fire Flit Reba, Apr. 2024 Buckskin Road Filly by Fire Fox Jet x Flit Drift at $5,000 to Colorado buyer



Mare:

Lot 79, Cisco Bunny Jet, 2011 Palomino mare by PC Cisco Frost x Fast Commander bred to Sandoc Wonder to South Dakota buyer for $8,750





Frenchmans Quarter Horses:

Weanlings:

Lot 55, Fiery Miss Magic, May 2024 Chestnut Filly by Absolut Frenchman x firewater Frenchman to Curtis and Julia Hudman, TX for $41,000.

Lot 59, An Absolut Star, May 2024 Palomino Filly by Absolut Frenchamn x Firewater Frenchman to Brandon Eckberg, IA for $17,000.

Lot 56, Lets Have Another, May 2024 Bay Colt by Firewater Frenchman x Corona Cartel to George Harvey, PA for $13,500.



Yearling:

Lot 65, Absolutely on Fire, May 2023 Palomino Stallion by Absolut Frenchman x Firewater Frenchman at $17,000 to Terry Fuller, Arkansas



Mares:

Lot 73, Druey Six, 2011 Bay Mare by Paddys Irish Whiskey x Sixes Pick bred to Absolut Frenchman at $30,000 to Jewel Davenport, Montana

Lot 71, Jess A Frenchgirl, 2011 Sorrel Mare buy Captain Courage x PC Frenchmanslisbet bred to Fiery French Whiskey at $24,000 to John Docheff, CO

Lot 70, French Keepsake, 2019 Sorrel Mare by Absolut Frenchman x Royal Shake Em for $22,000 to Don White, TX.



Lot 33, Sugars Fame May 2024 powerful Red Dun Colt by Caseys Fame sold at $6,000. 5eaf7cdc9a17-Lot_33





Lot 37, Famous Royalty, May 2024 Sorrel filly by Caseys Fame sold for $5,750. c497273c462d-Lot_37





Lot 55, Fiery Miss Magic, May 2024 Chestnut filly by Absolut Frenchman and out of the 6 time NFR qualifying mare Fiery Miss West, ridden by Jessica Routier, topped out at $41,000 going to repeat TX buyer. 8900ef28e996-Lot_55



