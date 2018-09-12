Hurricane Florence threatens North Carolina pig lagoons

As Hurricane Florence looms, media coverage of the hurricane – including its impact on agriculture – is intensifying.

Hurricane Florence is headed for North Carolina pig manure lagoons, Quartz reported.

AgWeb urged farmers to prepare for the storm.

The Associated Press reported that North Carolina has only been hit by a Category 4 storm once, in 1954. In a separate story, the AP said a recent simulation of a Category 4 storm devastated the East Coast.

North Carolina "could get really smelly," but livestock industry leaders say they are in good shape, New Food Economy reported.

Hurricane warnings have been issued in North and South Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Recommended Stories For You

–The Hagstrom Report