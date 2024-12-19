HUSKER HERO: Nebraska man credited for saving infant’s life 

Edgar and Brooke Estrada. Edgar found a three-month-old infant in a vehicle in August and saved the baby’s life. Photo courtesy Estrada. 1-edgar-and-brooke-estrada-2

A Nebraska man is being commended for saving a life.

Edgar Estrada, a team roper from Bertrand, Neb., was warming up a horse between team roping events at the Merrick County Fairgrounds in Central City, Neb., last August, when he heard a baby crying. He looked around, but the bleachers were empty, and the baby quit crying.

But when the cry persisted, he and his dad began searching throughout the fairgrounds.

On horseback, Estrada searched the parking lot. He heard the cry coming from a pickup, but when he leaned down to look, he didn’t see a child. Then the cry came again, and he knew the child was in the vehicle.

Estrada found the baby, a three-month-old girl, in a car seat in a pickup with the windows cracked. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature was 81 degrees and the heat index was 86 at the time. The estimated interior vehicle temperature was over 125 degrees.

The windows were open far enough that he could put his hand in and force them down to reach the door handle to open it. He was unable to unbuckle the car seat strap so he used his knife to cut the strap and get the baby out.

Emergency professionals checked the infant and said she was not injured; a sheriff told Estrada another fifteen minutes in the vehicle and she could have died.

Estrada’s story goes back farther than saving a baby last August.

When he was nine years old, he suffered third degree burns over 80 percent of his body when a spark plug on a mower malfunctioned and caused a fuel tank to explode.

He and his family, including parents Efren and Anna Estrada, were living in Kentucky at the time; he spent five months in a burn center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Edgar with his parents Anna and Efren Estrada. Photo courtesy Estrada. 2-edgar-estrada-and-parents-2

That time strengthened his soft spot and compassionate heart for others.

“I’m able to connect with people who’ve been through trauma,” he said. “I understand it. I get it.” Because of the burns, he is often sought out to speak to others who have been burned. He likes talking to the parents of children who are burned as well. “The kids are struggling, but the people who take the beating are the mom and dad.”

Just a few months ago, he spoke with a youth who had been burned, giving the child encouragement that he could make it through.

The burn accident changed his life, he said. Growing up in a home where Spanish was the main language, the hospital was “sink or swim,” he said. “I had to learn English. I didn’t have a choice there.”

Being bilingual is another way that Estrada helps others. When Spanish speaking families move to the area, local school administrators often ask Estrada to call the family and help them acclimate. The small schools often don’t have the resources to help the families.

“I introduce myself, spend time with them, get them to feel comfortable,” he said. “I show up with whatever they need. The kids have my (phone) number.”

With his efforts, Estrada tries to pay back the people who were kind to him.

He remembers a particular nurse in the burn unit who was good-hearted. “I wish I could see her again,” he said, “and hug her. She was so good to me. I felt comfortable around her.”

The incident with the three-month-old was upsetting to Estrada. He was physically sick for a few days after it and dreamt about it. At a local store a few weeks ago, he heard a baby crying. “I can’t stand that sound,” he said. “I had to go over there and make sure that baby was OK.”

Edgar and his dad, Efren (on horseback). The father-son duo team rope and were at a team roping in Central City, Neb., when Edgar rescued a baby from a hot vehicle. Photo courtesy Estrada. edgar-and-efren-estrada

Estrada is a header; he ropes with his dad, a heeler. The two competed in a summer series that culminated at the Merrick County Fairgrounds. He is married to his wife, Brooke.

Estrada was chosen as the Husker Hero, an annual honor given to a Nebraska resident prior to the Nebraska-Iowa football game in late November. His name was put on the Heroes Game trophy and he was honored at half-time of the game.

He doesn’t want the credit for finding the little girl; others helped.



“There were a lot of people helping me,” he said. “A lot of people deserve just as much credit as I got.”

He’s glad to help whenever someone needs it.

“I always thought if I could change one life, that’s all that matters. If I can help one person, that’s a win for me.”