Huskerland Horse Sale Extravaganza 2022

TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: Aug. 20, 2022

Location: Burwell, NE

Auctioneer: Travis Hollock

Averages:

43 head of Colts – $1,560

The Huskerland extravaganza Horse Sale in Burwell, Nebraska had great Blue Valentine, Hancock and Driftwood bloodlines. Along with some very good working ranch horses for the offering. Horses sold into many states and Canada as well.

Lot 42 Kats BlueBoy Hancock 2010 Stallion, sold for $13,000 to Canada.

Lot 45 Vw Top Kirk Valentin 2 yr Old Stallion, sold for $5,000 to Nebraska.

Lot 18 RCL Faithful Haze 2015 Broodmare, sold for $4,900 to Canada.

Lot 74 Buns Wyo Hancock 2002 stud colt, sold for $3,700 to Tennessee.

Lot 47 Ms Apache Blue 2022 filly Foal, sold for $3,200 to Kentucky.

Lot 40 Stud colt sold as a donation lot to Whitney and Jake, Rowdy and Blaze McMican Benefit.