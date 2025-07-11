Hyde: OFF Act would help, not silence producers

The Off Act would help cattle producers not silence them.

There have been several articles posted recently opposing the Off Act, all by recipients of the check off dollars, making claims it would hurt beef demand and consumer confidence. As a contributor into the checkoff program here’s my take on the changes.

The OFF Act would prohibit lobbying groups from obtaining checkoff dollars, require the publication of checkoff budgets and expenditures, and require USDA audits of checkoff programs.

Remark #1

“The OFF Act would cripple the very programs that help build consumer trust, drive demand and grow markets. Far from creating opportunities.”

TRUST. I think the lack of trust is exactly why the Off Act was written. What would consumers say if they knew a package of ground beef could have originated from over 20 different countries but carries a USA label? And what about a contractor of the Beef Checkoff testifying in Washington DC that “Beef is beef whether it comes from Montana, Mexico, or Mazatlan?” What really hurts me and my fellow cattlemen the most, is when a Checkoff promoting cattlemen’s association and farm organization in South Dakota testified FOR the lab grown fake meat industry in Feb. 2025.

#2

The OFF Act will prohibit them from working with industry partners, and silence their ability to counter misleading or hostile narratives about agriculture.

The OFF Act would still be able to work with land grant universities, but would prohibit funds from being allocated to associations and organizations with registered lobbyist. It will also make public a financial audit available to anyone, bringing truth, transparency, and accountability back to the program.

#3

Senator Lee’s relentless attacks on checkoff programs undermine the very backbone of American life, a safe, wholesome and affordable food supply.

This isn’t an attack it’s a rescue mission. Per capita consumption in 1985 was 74#, in 2022 it was 54# and today it’s 57#. Demand is finally starting to increase, only after 40 years and an increase of 105 million to the US population. 40 years and we’re still at a -17# deficit from when we started the checkoff. In 1985 broiler consumption was at 50#, today it’s at 101#, and broilers don’t even have a checkoff program. During Covid, Congressman Massie introduced the Prime Act which would have permitted the sale of wholesome and affordable beef from custom processors, this at a time when store shelves were bare and finished cattle had no buyers. Every recipient of checkoff dollars lobbied to prevent the passage, citing health concerns, while boxed beef hit new record highs.

These are just a few things that stand out, and I haven’t mentioned the 2010 audit that is still redacted from the eyes of those that paid in to this tax. Over $200k in misappropriated funds was found in just 9 days then a contractor of the checkoff got an injunction to silence any further information to be released. Should somebody have gone to jail? I guess we’ll never know until we take back control of a program originally designed to increase cattle sales via beef sales.

Dave Hyde

Bloomingdale, Ohio

President R-Calf USA