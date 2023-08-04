Hyde-Smith, Klobuchar form Senate Veterinary Caucus

Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., today announced the creation of the Senate Veterinary Medicine Caucus.Hyde-Smith and Kobuchard said the caucus would “raise awareness of the multitude of ways veterinarians contribute to society and the important related policy challenges, including a growing shortage of public service and rural large animal veterinarians.”

“The caucus was created to inform public policy that recognizes the crucial roles of veterinarians in all forms of clinical practice and in non-clinical roles, including federal inspection of meat, poultry, and catfish products; comparative medical research benefitting both people and animals; and animal and zoonotic disease prevention, detection and response,” they said.The bipartisan caucus includes Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind.; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; Jerry Moran, R-Kan.; James Risch, R-Idaho; Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss.