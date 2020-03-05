Hyline Angus Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale

A large crowd enjoyed the warm weather



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2020

Location: Headwaters Livestock Auction, Three Forks, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

48 Bulls – $5,000

A large crowd enjoyed a warm spring day for the 41st Annual Hyline Angus Ranch Bull Sale, held at Headwaters Livestock Auction, Three Forks, Mt, February 28, 2020. The VanDyke and Lucht families offered a powerful set of Angus bulls, featuring trusted genetics, length and depth of body. An excellent meal was served prior to the sale and buyers were given plenty of time to study the cattle. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 2 at $19,000, HYLINE CO PILOT 259, DOB 10/5/18, SVR REVOLUTION 3173 x HYLINE EILEENMERE 213, Sold to Bert May, Winner, South Dakota.

Lot 12 at $12,000, HYLINE REVOLUTION 349, DOB 10/20/18, SVR REVOLUTION 3173 x HYLINE EILEENMERE 400, Sold to Spachman Ranches LLC, Park Valley, Utah.

Lot 10 at $10,500, HYLINE REVOLUTION 129, DOB 8/21/18, SVR REVOLUTION 3173 x HYINE POLLY 302, Sold to Tri-Mountain Angus, Townsend, Montana.

Lot 26 at $10,000, HYLINE FIXX 229, DOB 9/18/18, HYLINE FIXX 156 x HYLINE EILEENMERE 703, Sold to Charles Stanford, Corinth, MS.

Lot 11 at $9,000, HYLINE REVOLUTION 119, DOB 8/21/18, SVR REVOLUTION 3173 x DEHAAN ALVITA 109, Sold to Dingwall Ranch, Drummond, Montana.