I-29 Moo University Dairy Beef Short Course to be Held Online March 24 Due to COVID-19

The I-29 Moo University Collaboration will host the annual Dairy Beef Short Course online on March 24. This educational opportunity will be offered as a webinar rather than face-to-face due to the cancellation of the Central Plains Dairy Expo and following South Dakota Board of Regents guidance regarding the current COVID-19 situation. The webinar will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and registered participants will receive instruction on how to join via email.

The event is geared toward producers and industry involved in dairy beef production, but it is open to the public.

“The presenters at this year’s Dairy Beef Short Course are industry leaders from across the country who are driving the national discussion on dairy beef,” said Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist. “The Central Plains Dairy Expo is one of the premiere dairy beef events in North America, typically starting with the Dairy Beef Short Course on the first day. The cancellation is unfortunate, so we are utilizing technology to connect with and continue to serve dairy producers.”

Schedule:

10:00 a.m. CST – Finishing Dairy Cattle for Beef, the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly – Dr. Ty E. Lawrence, Professor of Animal Science, West Texas A&M University

11:15 a.m. – Processor Panel Discussion, Being Conscious of Packer Programs that Fit Dairy and Dairy Beef Carcasses – Bill Munns, Marketing & Product Management with JBS Beef, Kevin Hueser, Senior VP Beef Margin Management, Tyson Fresh Meats

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Lunch Break

1:30 p.m. – Health Considerations for Dairy Beef During the Feeding Period – Russ Daly, DVM, SDSU Extension Veterinarian

2:00 p.m. – Feedlot Cattle Lameness and Economic Impact – Jan Shearer, DVM, MS, Professor Vet Diagnostic & Production Animal Medicine, Iowa State University

2:30 p.m. – Question and Answer

The new format has removed restrictions on attendance so additional registrations can be made at: https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2020-dairy-beef-short-course. The registration fee is $25 and will be payable on-line. The links will be sent upon registration to the webinar. An electronic copy of the proceedings will also be emailed to participants at the conclusion of the webinar. The registration will remain open until March 24.

For more information, contact SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist Tracey Erickson at 605.882.5140

–SDSU Extension