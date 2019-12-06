I-29 Moo University Winter Workshop Series Will Focus on Dairy Calves

SDSU Extension encourages dairy producers to register for the I-29 Moo University Winter Workshop series, “Prosperity of Dairy Calves,” to be held in five locations across the region beginning Jan. 6, 2020. Photo courtesy SDSU Extension



BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension encourages dairy producers to register for the I-29 Moo University Winter Workshop series, “Prosperity of Dairy Calves,” to be held in five locations across the region beginning Jan. 6, 2020.

“This workshop series will highlight a number of experts who will focus on topics that can help dairy producers achieve successful calf management in 2020,” explained Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist, who is the program co-chair, along with Jennifer Bentley Clark, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

The workshops will be held in partnership with the Minnesota Milk’s Dairy Management Workshops, Minnesota Midwest Dairy District 3, 4, and 18 meetings, as well as South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa’s Midwest Dairy Checkoff Update Meetings.

Dates and locations:

Perham, Minn.: Jan. 6, 2020, located at The Cactus (43521 Fort Thunder Road); in partnership with Minnesota Milk’s Dairy Management Workshops and Midwest Dairy’s District 3 and 4 meetings.

Brookings, S.D.: Jan. 7, 2020, located at the Swiftel Center (824 32nd Ave.); in partnership with the South Dakota’s Midwest Dairy – Checkoff Update Meetings.

•Pipestone, Minn.: Jan. 8, 2020, located at Pipestone Systems (1801 Forman Drive); in partnership with Minnesota Milk’s Dairy Management Workshops and Midwest Dairy’s District 18 meeting.

Orange City, Iowa: Jan. 9, 2020, held at Sioux County Extension Office (400 Central Ave. NW); in partnership with Iowa’s Midwest Dairy Checkoff Update Meetings.

Wayne, Neb.: Jan. 10, 2020, held at Wayne State College, Student Center Niobrara Room (E 14th Street); in partnership with Nebraska’s Midwest Dairy Checkoff Update Meetings.

Workshop speakers

Dr. Jennifer Van Os, assistant professor and extension specialist – Animal Welfare, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Dr. Pat Gorden, associate professor, vet diagnostic and production animal medicine, Iowa State University.

Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist for ISU Extension and Outreach in northeast Iowa.

Agenda

The workshop agenda will be the same at all locations. The day begins at 9:30 a.m., with registration and refreshments.

10 a.m., Jennifer Van Os, University of Wisconsin-Madison, will present “Why Animal Welfare is Essential for the Animal, Producer, and the Consumer.”

11 a.m., Pat Gordon, Iowa State University, will present “Incorporation of Pain Mitigation Protocols as part of your Best Management Practices, as you Disbud Calves.”

1:15 p.m., Jennifer Van Os, University of Wisconsin-Madison, will present “Two Heads are Better than One: Benefits of Pair or Group Rearing of Calves.”

2:15 p.m., Jennifer Bentley, ISU Extension and Outreach Dairy Field Specialist will provide a “Resource Update of the Incorporation of Calf Care and Handling SOP’s.”

In between each presentation, attendees will participate in roundtable discussions on the topic presented. Additionally, Midwest Dairy Staff in each state will conduct Midwest Dairy Checkoff updates over the lunch hour.

For the full agenda, visit the I-29 Moo University events webpage.

Registration details

Registration fees are waived due to generous sponsorships; however, pre-registration is requested by Jan. 2 to allow for meal counts and materials. To register, visit https://2020winterworkshopseries.eventbrite.com or go to the I-29 Moo University website at

https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university or request a registration form from Erickson at Tracey.Erickson@sdstate.edu, or Bentley at jbentley@iastate.edu.

To learn more, contact co-chairs Tracey Erickson at 602-882-5140 or Tracey.Erickson@sdstate.edu, or Jennifer Bentley at 563-382-2949 or jbentley@iastate.edu.

–SDSU Extension